Memphis, TN

Woman to robbers: ‘You’re not getting anything from me’

By Shay Arthur
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jennifer Volmer’s peace and quiet were disrupted on her front porch when two men wearing bandanas tried to rob her Monday morning.

“They both had ARs in their hand,” Volmer said. “The first guy walked up to about the second step on my porch and pointed the gun at me and said, ‘Give me all the cash, let me in the house, give me your phone.’ And I said, ‘No, you’re not getting anything from me,’ and I have no idea why. It was just an impulse I guess.’

Volmer told WREG that one of the robbers kept demanding her cash and phone, but she refused.

“I said, ‘You’re not taking anything from me. You’re going to have to shoot me because you know he was saying, ‘I’ll shoot you b-word and all of this,'” Volmer said. “And I was like, ‘Well do it, if you’re going to do it, then do it.'”

However, the two attempted robbers, who she now thinks were between 16 and 18 years old, never fired a shot. Volmer also said they never physically hurt her. Realizing they were not getting anything after about three minutes, the robbers walked off.

“Absolutely, I was shaking,” Volmer said. “You know, you could barely understand my words.”

Volmer said she acted on impulse, but one thought came into her mind at the time.

“My mom is disabled,” she said. “She was in the house asleep, I know they couldn’t get into the house to my mom. I’m tired of every day in the news that’s what we see. People are victims. From my opinion, these kids, most of them who are not getting proper what we like to call home training.”

Volmer said when police arrived, they gave her a lecture about not complying.

“I would say don’t do what I did,” she said. “Thinking back on it, yes, I’m glad that I stood up to myself. But it’s also the ramifications for what could have happened are just now hitting me. I could not be standing here today.”

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call (901)-528-CASH.

