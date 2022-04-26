ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Co. could bring more affordable housing to Chevy Chase

By Shennekia Grimshaw
 2 days ago

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is considering more affordable housing in Chevy Chase.

The plan starts with redeveloping the Chevy Chase library into a multi-use development that includes affordable housing units. The library sits on Connecticut Avenue near East-West Highway.

Chevy Chase is one of the wealthiest areas in the county, with a median household income of nearly $200,000, and the median price for homes is about $1 million.

Affordable housing advocates believe the area needs lower-income units. People who don’t like the idea say they’re most concerned with traffic and density.

Montgomery County Council President, Gabe Albornoz said, “Nothing has been formally decided at this point. We will be reviewing the plan, and what I support is looking to see if that is a viable option, but that will have to include a traffic study. That will also have to look into the fiscal notes.”


The plan would cost more than $6 million to complete.

