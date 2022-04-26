ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-AMG C43 Arrives As A Spicy Four-Cylinder Sedan

By Jared Rosenholtz
 2 days ago
Following the arrival of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan, we knew it wouldn't be long before the AMG Division introduced a spicier version. Though the German automaker hasn't unleashed the most powerful C63e just yet, the company just gave us something to hold us over. Say guten tag to the new...

