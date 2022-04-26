ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets now on sale

By KATC News
 2 days ago
Tickets are now on sale for this year's St. Jude Dream House.

It's a 3,100-square foot, four-bedroom home in the Sabal Palms subdivision in Youngsville. Its estimated value is $700,000.

Tickets are $100 each - and if you buy one now you are eligible for all the prizes being given away this year. Tickets have sold out every year for the past several years, and there are "early bird" prizes as well.

Here are some of the prizes:

For today, you are eligible for a $2,500 American Express gift card, courtesy of The UPS Store

The Early Bird Prize: a 2022 Mazda3 Sedan, donated by Acadiana Mazda and Dream Day Foundation

And the Bonus Prize: a $10,000 American Express gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial

Only 13,000 tickets will be sold.

This year's house is the 27th one built and given away in Acadiana. Over the years, we've raised more than $29 million for St. Jude.

This year’s house is built by McLain Companies and is located in Sabal Palms in Youngsville. The 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath traditional southern home boasts a luxurious primary suite with spa-like qualities and an outdoor living and dining oasis. As always, the home is equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen with the latest Bosch appliances.

