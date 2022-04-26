ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

1 dead, another injured after Castle Rock house fire; criminal investigation underway

By Blair Miller
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1haSV9_0fL0rPTs00

DENVER – One person died and another was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a fire at a home in Castle Rock that has led to multiple investigations, police said.

The fire was reported around 2:34 p.m. inside a home in the 3400 block of Dove Valley Place inside a single-story home. Video from the scene showed several firefighters on scene and smoke damage coming out of a side window.

Denver7
At least one person was taken to a hospital amid multiple investigations after a fire inside a home in Castle Rock Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Castle Rock police spokesperson Taylor Temby said one person was taken to a hospital and that the fire was contained by 2:48 p.m. Two dogs were discovered alive inside the home, police said.

By 4:40 p.m., Castle Rock police said one person had died in connection to the scene, in addition to the person who was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the person's death was being investigated as a suspicious death.

"I heard the sirens and helicopters since I live up the street," said Laura Cavey, a Castle Rock Town Council member. "I wanted to come down and see what was happening... We don't normally have the entire Castle Rock police force here. So, certainly something is going on. That's unusual."

"The investigation into both the cause of death and the fire are ongoing," police said. "There is no current threat to the public."

The police department said it was working with fire investigators on multiple investigations.

“There is an extensive crime scene taped off and we are asking the public to avoid the area,” police said in a tweet.

Temby said just after 4 p.m. that no suspects were in custody but that there was no threat to the public. She said she could not go into further detail at the time as to what the multiple investigations involved.

Neither agency had released further information on the investigations as of 10 p.m.

A parent whom Denver7 spoke with Tuesday afternoon said Sage Canyon Elementary was placed on secure status during the fire.

"We got a text message and a phone call saying that the school was on secure status, which is locked down," said mother Alicia Wayman, who lives near the scene. "There are a lot of lights, a lot of police cars. The entire street is blocked off. So, something serious is happening for sure."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Castle Rock Police Ask For Help In Locating Matthew Buchanan, Person Of Interest In Suspicious Death, Fire

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Castle Rock are asking for help in locating Matthew Buchanan, a person of interest in Tuesday’s suspicious death and house fire. Police and firefighters were called to the home near the Dove Valley Place and Paint Pony Circle just after 2:30 p.m. Matthew Buchanan (credit: Castle Rock Police) The fire was contained less than 20 minutes later. That investigation continues. One person was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another person was found dead inside the home. That woman has been identified as 59-year-old Elizabeth Bjorlow, of Castle Rock. (credit: CBS) Buchanan, 32, was last seen driving a white Dodge minivan with a Colorado temporary license plate 3964372. Anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to call the Castle Rock Police Department at 303-663-6100. White Dodge minivan (credit: Castle Rock Police) “We know Castle Rock is a tight-knit community,” Castle Rock Police Chief Cauley said in a statement. “Any time there is a loss of life, it impacts us all. We have a number of resources and agencies working on this investigation. We ask the public to please call us if they have any additional information that can help.”
CASTLE ROCK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Castle Rock, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Castle Rock, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Police#Criminal Investigation#House Fire#Castle Rock Town Council
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
KXRM

Pueblo homicide victim identified; investigation continues

UPDATE: The Pueblo County Corner has identified the man shot to death Monday night. According to Coroner Brian Cotter, Ryan Alfred Lucero, 29, died after being shot in the 1400 block of Mandan Place. Lucero’s next-of-kin has been notified. ORIGINAL: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a man […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Body found in southwest Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has identified the body of a man found on Little Burnt Mill Road early Sunday morning. Deputies responded just before 2:30 a.m. to the area of Little Burnt Mill Road just south of Starlite Drive on Sunday and discovered a man’s body. The victim has been […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Bones found near Colorado campground identified as human, scattered intentionally

The Saguache County Sheriff's Office has released an update to a case involving charred bones found near North Crestone Campground on April 25. On the afternoon of April 27, it was announced that the bones have since been identified as human, determined to be scattered intentionally in the area by family members that were unable to access a trailhead they intended to reach due to a seasonal road closure.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tiny piece of radioactive equipment fell off a truck late Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the I-25 “Gap.”. The situation started just after 11:30 a.m. when a truck carrying a density gauge lost the equipment around Tomah Road (exit 174). Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News that because the gauge “does have a small amount of radioactivity,” a Hazmat team responded as a precaution.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Man shot in the head early Saturday morning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Saturday morning. According to Pueblo police, officers were sent to E 11th Street and N Reading Avenue, which is close to Baca Elementary School, around 12:47 a.m. Saturday after someone heard gunshots near an alley and saw cars leaving the […]
PUEBLO, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy