1 dead, another injured after Castle Rock house fire; criminal investigation underway

DENVER – One person died and another was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a fire at a home in Castle Rock that has led to multiple investigations, police said.

The fire was reported around 2:34 p.m. inside a home in the 3400 block of Dove Valley Place inside a single-story home. Video from the scene showed several firefighters on scene and smoke damage coming out of a side window.

Denver7 At least one person was taken to a hospital amid multiple investigations after a fire inside a home in Castle Rock Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Castle Rock police spokesperson Taylor Temby said one person was taken to a hospital and that the fire was contained by 2:48 p.m. Two dogs were discovered alive inside the home, police said.

By 4:40 p.m., Castle Rock police said one person had died in connection to the scene, in addition to the person who was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the person's death was being investigated as a suspicious death.

"I heard the sirens and helicopters since I live up the street," said Laura Cavey, a Castle Rock Town Council member. "I wanted to come down and see what was happening... We don't normally have the entire Castle Rock police force here. So, certainly something is going on. That's unusual."

"The investigation into both the cause of death and the fire are ongoing," police said. "There is no current threat to the public."

The police department said it was working with fire investigators on multiple investigations.

“There is an extensive crime scene taped off and we are asking the public to avoid the area,” police said in a tweet.

Temby said just after 4 p.m. that no suspects were in custody but that there was no threat to the public. She said she could not go into further detail at the time as to what the multiple investigations involved.

Neither agency had released further information on the investigations as of 10 p.m.

A parent whom Denver7 spoke with Tuesday afternoon said Sage Canyon Elementary was placed on secure status during the fire.

"We got a text message and a phone call saying that the school was on secure status, which is locked down," said mother Alicia Wayman, who lives near the scene. "There are a lot of lights, a lot of police cars. The entire street is blocked off. So, something serious is happening for sure."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.