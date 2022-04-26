ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GM's $2.94B 1Q profit tops Street views, but revenue misses

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Htvaj_0fL0qr6j00

General Motors’ net income declined in the first quarter, as the automaker sold fewer cars and trucks worldwide, although higher prices helped boost revenue, especially in North America.

GM late Tuesday reported net income of $2.94 billion, or $1.35 per share, versus a profit of $3.02 billion, or $2.03 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Excluding one-time items, such as costs related to its Cruise autonomous vehicle subsidiary, GM’s earnings amounted to $2.09 per share. Analysts’ consensus estimate was for $1.65 per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue jumped nearly 11% to $35.98 billion, but fell below the $36.89 billion analysts projected.

GM’s sales in the U.S., its most profitable market, jumped 13.5% in the first quarter versus a year earlier to $29.46 billion. GM sold 1.43 million vehicles during the quarter, down from 1.75 million in the same period last year.

The Detroit-based company’s worldwide market share slipped to 7.3% from 8.1%.

CEO Mary Barra said during a conference call with reporters that demand for the company's vehicles remains strong.

“What we’re seeing from a GM perspective gives us confidence that we have the pricing power and we have the customer demand for our products,” she said.

Global supply chain disruptions continue to make access to computer chips needed in automobile manufacturing volatile, but GM saw improvement on that front in the first quarter, Barra said.

“We think we’ll continue to see a stronger chip supply in the second half of the year versus the first half of the year," she said, adding: “We still believe we’ll be able to make 25%-30% more vehicles this year than we did last year, even with what we’re seeing in the market today.”

GM is banking on strong demand for electric vehicles. The company has several models in the works, including electric variants of the Chevy Blazer, Equinox, Silverado pickup and Corvette.

Earlier this month, GM announced it will co-develop “affordable” electric vehicles with Honda. One of the vehicles that will come about from that venture is a crossover that GM plans to price below the Equinox electric variant, Barra said Tuesday.

GM's stock rose 1.2% in after-hours trading after having closed 4.5% lower.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ford rides higher vehicle prices to strong quarter, maintains forecast

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday and maintained its profit forecast for the year, citing strong vehicle pricing that partly offset higher costs and inflation. Chief Financial Officer John Lawler called the performance “mixed,” saying continued chip shortages hit the company hard, especially on its...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

GM Asks Suppliers to Sign Environmental Pledge, ESG Scoring

On Monday, General Motors publicly asked its suppliers to pledge themselves toward adherence to carbon neutrality. But the vow actually goes quite a bit further, incorporating numerous Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scoring aspects we’ve seen being advanced by some of the world’s most powerful corporations, financial institutions, and world leaders.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
Reuters

Microsoft forecasts double-digit revenue growth on cloud strength

April 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Tuesday forecast double-digit revenue growth for the next fiscal year, driven by demand for cloud computing services, and its shares jumped about 4%. Microsoft forecast Intelligent Cloud revenue of $21.1 billion to $21.35 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, driven by strong...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Amgen says IRS seeks billions in back taxes, shares fall 6%

April 27 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) on Wednesday said the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is seeking additional back taxes of $5.1 billion, plus interest and penalties, related to the drugmaker's 2013 to 2015 accounting for profits between the United States and Puerto Rico, the location of most of its manufacturing operations.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Automobile Manufacturing#Vehicles#Factset
The Associated Press

Google parent suffers 1Q growth slowdown, profit decline

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google’s corporate parent on Tuesday posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth since 2020, the latest sign that the huge gains enjoyed by technology companies during the pandemic are fading into the rear-view mirror. For most companies, the numbers announced by Alphabet Inc. would...
MARKETS
Reuters

Capgemini posts quarterly revenue jump as it competes for workers

April 28 (Reuters) - Capgemini's (CAPP.PA) employee turnover is still higher than it would like as it competes for workers in a tight labour market, the French IT consulting company said on Thursday after posting strong quarterly revenue driven by its cloud and data activity. "As we have a market...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Phillips 66 beats profit estimates, to resume share buybacks

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) on Friday promised to resume share buybacks in the current quarter, after posting a quarterly profit that surpassed Wall Street expectations as demand for fuel and refined products hovered near pre-pandemic levels. Western sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine have tightened...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

Dutch telco KPN reports 4.5% rise in Q1 core profit

AMSTERDAM, April 29 (Reuters) - Dutch telecom company KPN (KPN.AS) said on Friday its core profit increased 4.5% in the first three months of the year, driven by growing demand from consumers and businesses. The largest Dutch telecom provider ended years of sales decline last year, and in the first...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Qualcomm forecasts upbeat revenue as diversification bet pays off

April 27 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) forecast third-quarter revenue above analyst expectations after beating second quarter revenue and profit estimates on Wednesday, largely due to its move to focus on a growing non-handset business to cushion a likely hit from slowing smartphone demand. The robust earnings outlook and record...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Pinterest posts strong quarter on ad spending boost

April 27 (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc's (PINS.N) first-quarter revenue and profit surpassed market estimates on Wednesday as the image-sharing platform benefited from higher ad spending by businesses, sending its shares 9% higher in extended trading. Like its peers, Pinterest posted strong user growth in the early months of the pandemic...
RETAIL
Reuters

Bristol Myers 1st-quarter sales up on Eliquis, Opdivo

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb posted slightly better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday on growth of sales of its blood thinner Eliquis and cancer drug Opdivo, but said it no longer expects sales growth in 2022 due to stiff generic competition overseas for blood cancer drug Revlimid. Revenue in the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Spending drive knocks Spotify shares after Q1 beat

April 27 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology said currency moves and a big increase in hiring would push it to an operating loss in the second quarter, sending the streaming giant's shares down 11% on Wednesday despite a forecast-beating rise in first quarter revenue. The company predicted it would make an...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Japan's factory output growth provides some relief for fragile economy

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese factories saw output rise for the second straight month in March as strong global demand for high-tech chips helped to ease some doubts that are weighing on the country’s economic outlook. After struggling to stage a convincing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the world’s third-biggest economy...
ECONOMY
ABC News

ABC News

625K+
Followers
150K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy