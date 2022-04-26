ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Repeat child sex abuser sentenced to Utah State Prison

By Ryan Bittan
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A man who was previously convicted of child sex abuse was sentenced to prison on Tuesday in Salt Lake County.

A repeat sex offender, 50-year-old John Thomas Winter was convicted on one count of sodomy of a child, a first-degree felony.

Winter was sentenced to no less than five years and up to life. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will determine how much time beyond the minimum five years he will do prior to being allowed an opportunity at parole.

Woman held captive, assaulted, tortured for days, police say

Winter was also convicted in 2007 of first-degree felony attempted aggravated sex abuse of a child and was given a one-year sentence, three years probation and was required to register as a sex offender.

The victim of his most recent previous case came forward after seeing a news article posted to the Sanpete Messenger about Winter, who had faced child sex abuse charges in 2016 as well, but the charges were dismissed due to issues reaching the victim and the victim’s mother.

Had Winter been convicted, he would have faced life in prison due to his previous child sex crime convictions.

The woman told police that Winter had sexually abused her multiple times when she was five or six years old, sometime between August 1988 and August 1990 at a home in Magna.

The woman described several instances where he would touch her inappropriately and make her do things sexually with him.

300 grams of heroin and $37,000 dollars seized from Mexican Cartel members in Utah

Documents state the girl told a friend about the abuse, who was also able to recall those conversations during an interview with police.

A background check on Winter shows he was also arrested in 2015 for aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child and in 2011 for theft.

