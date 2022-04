SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man involved in a Sioux City robbery in which his accomplice was stabbed with a sword has been sentenced to prison. Bumatet Duop, 24, pleaded guilty Monday in Woodbury County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. District Judge Steven Andreasen sentenced him to 10 years in prison in accordance with a plea agreement. Charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and going armed with intent were dismissed. Duop had been scheduled to stand trial Tuesday.

