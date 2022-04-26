ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute Action Track ready for big season after recent improvements

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5u3h_0fL0pc4r00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Did you know the Terre Haute Action Track opened in 1952? A track with that much history calls for improvements and that’s exactly what promoters Bernie Stuebgen and Scott Ronk have been doing the past few weeks.

“I would see this place on ABC’s Wide World of Sports. They always had a promo of whatever went on there, baseball, football, whatever, and they always showed a car crashing here and that was their highlight,” says Stuebgen.

Bernie moved to Indiana in 1996 and opened up Indy Race Parts in 2003 and a call last August led to him being in charge of racing this year.

“Nobody has paid any attention to this place for detail for very many years so we are just trying to liven the place up and bring good racing atmosphere back to the Action Track,” says Stuebgen.

“So far we took out all of the concrete wall that everybody was scared of – and needed to be. It was a dangerous situation.”

The blocks have been replaced with a higher guard rail that is much safer. Other improvements will be new light, tower renovations, and concession stand upgrades.

The racing starts Sunday, May 1 with The Sumar Classic and the biggest USAC Silver Crown field since 1997 is expected with 36 cars on the entry list.

“This place is very historic. It’s really cool to be involved with this place and to keep the history going.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Did you buy a Powerball ticket in Terre Haute? If so check your numbers, you may be $50,000 richer. Officials with the Hoosier Lottery have confirmed that a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at the Kroger location on US 41 on the city’s south side. That ticket matched four out […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX2Now

NASCAR Cup Series coming to WWT Raceway

ST. LOUIS – It’s time to rev up those engines at the Worldwide Technology Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series. Christopher Bell, 17-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, told FOX 2 what he is looking forward to at the “Enjoy Illinois 300.” Click here to learn more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecomeback.com

NASCAR announces significant suspension for racing team

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it was penalizing the Live Fast Motorsports team after the No. 78 car lost a wheel during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. BJ McLeod spun in Turn 2 during the GEICO 500, prompting a caution period on the 87th lap. The car’s right-rear...
MOTORSPORTS
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Wide World Of Sports#Indy Race Parts#Usac Silver Crown#Nexstar Media Inc
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Arrest made in Terre Haute CVS robbery case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Police have confirmed the arrest of a Terre Haute woman after THPD had asked for the public’s help in identifying her in security camera footage Tuesday. Police thanked the public for numerous tips which helped in identifying and apprehending Dezera D. Black, 24, of Terre Haute. Black has been […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Crash leaves car upside down in Terre Haute, driver charged

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a crash that left his car upside down in Terre Haute Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police, units were called to the scene at the intersection of Maple Avenue and N 9th Street at 11:54 a.m. finding a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Boasts Having One of the Top Three High Schools in America

As exciting as that headline is for Hoosiers, I have to admit it is a bit misleading. The truth is this one particular high school actually ranked third in the country in one category; second in another category; and first in yet another. The bronze, silver, and gold-winning school I'm referring to is not only from Indiana - it is from right here in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What’s the most charming small town in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes it’s nice to unplug from the busy city life and enjoy the simple things that come with small town living. There’s countless small towns scattered across the United States offering everything from the seaside charm of Camden, Maine to the Old West history of Silver City, New Mexico. Digital travel magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Tickets on sale for premiere of movie filmed in Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – “The Text” was written, filmed and produced in the Wabash Valley. The film focuses on family dynamics and distracted driving awareness. WTWO’s own Julie Henricks has a role in the film along with many people from the surrounding area. Watch Julie’s reaction to seeing a clip of her scene for the first time ever on Tuesday’s Good Day Live.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Mobile home fire in northern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a mobile home fire for several hours Thursday afternoon. The call came in just after 4:30 pm. According to the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office the fire occurred near the 2300 block of East Haythorne Ave. on the north side of Terre Haute. There’s no […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy