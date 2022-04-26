Terre Haute Action Track ready for big season after recent improvements

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Did you know the Terre Haute Action Track opened in 1952? A track with that much history calls for improvements and that’s exactly what promoters Bernie Stuebgen and Scott Ronk have been doing the past few weeks.

“I would see this place on ABC’s Wide World of Sports. They always had a promo of whatever went on there, baseball, football, whatever, and they always showed a car crashing here and that was their highlight,” says Stuebgen.

Bernie moved to Indiana in 1996 and opened up Indy Race Parts in 2003 and a call last August led to him being in charge of racing this year.

“Nobody has paid any attention to this place for detail for very many years so we are just trying to liven the place up and bring good racing atmosphere back to the Action Track,” says Stuebgen.

“So far we took out all of the concrete wall that everybody was scared of – and needed to be. It was a dangerous situation.”

The blocks have been replaced with a higher guard rail that is much safer. Other improvements will be new light, tower renovations, and concession stand upgrades.

The racing starts Sunday, May 1 with The Sumar Classic and the biggest USAC Silver Crown field since 1997 is expected with 36 cars on the entry list.

“This place is very historic. It’s really cool to be involved with this place and to keep the history going.”

