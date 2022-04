Biden taking ‘hard look’ at student loan forgiveness | April 29. There is much talk of forgiving college debt in various amounts. As someone who went to college in the 1960s, I have long ago paid back what I borrowed. I do not feel that the government should forgive the debt. What Washington should do is buy all college debt and charge the same rate as the government is paying on 10-year bonds. The greatest problem many have in paying back their debt is the high interest that lenders are charging. By nearly eliminating the interest, the payments would be substantially reduced.

