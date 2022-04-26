City halts water-sewer projects, traffic study as money woes grow

City Council pulled the plug on two budgeted sewer and water projects and put the breaks on a traffic study for Church and Main streets Monday night.

Both votes came as city leaders are curtailing spending amid the city’s lingering financial woes.

Council unanimously voted to reject bids for almost $507,000 for two waterline replacement projects and a sewer line replacement project.

Council also rejected, by a 4-3 vote, spending $15,500 for a traffic study that would have made recommendations for the best traffic calming measures in the Church and Main streets area.

Despite removing the water and sewer projects, interim City Manager Richard Hicks told City Council that the water and sewer budget is still projecting a $1.3 million shortfall in the budget year that ends June 30. That figure would have been around $1.8 million if the projects had moved forward.

The shortfall will be made up by using money from the city’s water and sewer fund balance, or savings. That fund contained around $6 million earlier this month.

“They are both good projects, but I’m concerned we are spending more than we need to,” Hicks said.

Council first delayed the water and sewer projects at its April 11 meeting after being told of a shortfall in the water and sewer fund of around $1.2 million. But since that meeting, and after reviewing the water and budgets, Hicks has discovered the infrastructure fund is projected to overspend its current budget by $535,000 while revenues are projected to be $1.2 million off.

“Both of those (projects) were budgeted, anticipated,” Hicks said. “But the one thing we asked you for at the last (April 11) meeting was to give us additional time to see where we stood in the water and sewer fund. If you do both projects and your revenues fall short, you will be taking about $1.8 million out of your fund balance” to pay for them.

Around $500,000 of the $1.2 revenue shortfall comes from the city rebating the U.S. Coast Guard for overbilling that lasted almost two years beginning in 2019. Council was first made aware of the problem last spring..

That lump sum repayment was made last October shortly after former interim City Manager Ralph Clark started, Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell said. That prompted Councilor Johnnie Walton to ask why the Coast Guard wasn’t instead offered credit on its water bill. The Coast Guard is the city’s largest water customer.

“I wish we had,” Hicks responded. “But that decision was made before I got here. My recommendation would have been to pay it back over time.”

The city was going to spend $119,066 to replace a sewer line on Aydlett Circle and $223,179 and $164,558 for water line replacement projects on Cooke and Hemlock streets, respectively.

While councilors agreed to halt the water and sewer projects, they were split on not spending $15,500 on the traffic study for Church and Main streets. That study would have looked at ways to curb speeding in the area.

The city had installed speed bumps at 10 locations on Church and Main Streets and six of those are still in place after City Council voted to remove four of them earlier this month. Those four speed bumps were not authorized by City Council, which is against city policy.

Councilors Walton, Michael Brooks, Kem Spence and Darius Horton voted to kill the traffic study. Councilors Jeannie Young, Billy Caudle and Chris Ruffieux voted in favor of the study.

“We need to put this on hold until we see (financial) things a little clearer,” Walton said.

The money for the traffic study would have come from Powell Bill funds, which is money the city receives from the state for road resurfacing projects among other uses.

“You have adequate funds in your Powell Bill budget,” Hicks told City Council.

Caudle argued that the study needs to be done since state funds will used.

“Our Powell Bill is around $500,000 a year,” Caudle said. “These funds would not come out of our general fund at all.”