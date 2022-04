TV star and author Alton Brown — of popular food show “Good Eats” — is coming to Seattle for a book signing event this week as part of a tour for his new book, on April 27 at 5:30 p.m. The event, which is promoting “Good Eats: The Final Years,” a book of recipes and food facts from Brown and from the return of his popular TV show, “Good Eats,” will be at the Williams-Sonoma shop in University Village. Tickets, which include a signed copy of the book, cost $44 and are available online.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO