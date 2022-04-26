ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Evening Report, April 26, 2022: General Motors releases first-quarter earnings

By Jerome Vaughn
wdet.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. General Motors released its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon. The Detroit automaker reported net income of $2.9 billion between the first of January and the end of March....

wdet.org

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

GM Lands First Blow Against Ford F-150 In 2022 Sales Race

America loves a good truck, especially when it has a blue oval on the hood. The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for nearly half a century and continues its reign of domination entering 2022. But there's a glimmer of hope for poor old General Motors as the other Detroit-based automaker just outsold the Ford F-Series during the first quarter of 2022. There's a slight caveat there as that was across two brands, but it means GM as a whole is in the lead as the best-selling manufacturer of full-size pickups in America. This comes despite an overall decrease in truck sales by just over6%. As a standalone model, however, the Ford F-Series remains the king of the hill.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

GM expects to spend $2B on Cruise in 2022

Cruise nor GM provided a detailed accounting of exactly what that $2 billion would be used for. TechCrunch will update the article if Cruise responds to requests for more information. However, Cruise aims to begin mass production of its purpose-built Origin AV in 2023, so we can expect a good chunk of that funding to go toward that end as the company ramps up plans for commercialization in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Cars
CNBC

Ford CEO says the company plans to challenge Tesla as global EV leader

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor plans to challenge Tesla in becoming the global leader in electric vehicles, CEO Jim Farley said Tuesday. The goal is the most ambitious yet for the Detroit automaker in its electric vehicle push. Farley has previously said the company plans to be the second best-selling automaker of EVs in the U.S., behind Tesla, by mid-decade.
DEARBORN, MI
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Jim Farley burns Tesla during electric F-150 Lightning launch event

When you have the stage, you may as well use it. Ford CEO Jim Farley hosted the official start of production for the electric F-150 Lightning pickup Tuesday and used the opportunity to take a poke at rival Tesla. While talking about the F-150 Lightning's bidirectional power capability, which allows...
BUSINESS
CBS DFW

GM to offer electric Corvette as early as 2023

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - General Motors says it will be offering an electrified Corvette as early as next year as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the electric vehicle market.President Mark Reuss said in a statement on LinkedIn on April 25 that the automaker will also offer a fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future. More details on the vehicles are expected to be provided at a later date.Interest in electric vehicles is increasing among consumers as demand for an electric Corvette has been building among the sports car's fan base. Last August President Joe Biden even discussed how he'd...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

OFFICIAL: Ford F-150 Lightning Production Begins

Today marks a momentous occasion for the Ford Motor Company. After entering pre-production earlier this year, the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has now entered full scale production at Ford's Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan. "Today we celebrate the Model T moment for the 21st Century at the Rouge Electric...
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
Autoweek.com

First Ford F-150 Lightning Rolls Off Dearborn Assembly Line

Ford says it is on track to deliver more than 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026, equal to about one-third of the company’s global volume, on the way to 50% by 2030. Ford says the F-150 Lightning will be the only full-size electric pickup available with a starting...
DEARBORN, MI
FOXBusiness

Ford recalling over 650,000 trucks, SUVs

Ford Motor Company is recalling over 650,000 trucks and SUVs for windshield wiper arms that may break and fail. The recall covers certain 2020-2021 F-150, Expedition, 2020-2022 Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, and 2020-2021 Lincoln Navigator vehicles. According to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the...
CARS
The Verge

GM reportedly stops providing battery pack replacements for the Chevy Spark EV

General Motors will reportedly no longer provide battery replacements for the all-electric version of the Chevy Spark, according to a report from EV-Resource (via InsideEVs). The Chevy Spark electric vehicle (EV) was first released in 2013, and GM continued to make new models until 2016. A GM district executive confirmed...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Motor#Vehicles#Stellantis#Chrysler#Arpa#Detroiters Maker#Sanders Chocolates#Wdet
gmauthority.com

GM Teases Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Says Fully Electric Corvette Will Follow: Video

GM released a new teaser video of the upcoming Corvette E-Ray today, showing the hybrid supercar spinning its tires in the snow as it launches from a standstill. The short teaser video, which is embedded below, shows a Corvette E-Ray prototype spinning all four tires as it attempts to gain traction in the snow during a hard launch. As GM Authority readers will already know, the Corvette E-Ray is a forthcoming hybrid variant of the American sports car that will pair the Stingray’s naturally aspirated 6.2L LT2 V8 engine with a front axle-mounted electric motor and a series of four 1.94 kWh batteries. The main purpose of this ~600-horsepower hybrid setup will be to improve the vehicle’s performance, particularly with regard to acceleration, rather than improve its fuel economy. The E-Ray will also utilize the same widebody exterior styling as the 2023 Corvette Z06, indirectly replacing the Grand Sport model in the Corvette model lineup.
CARS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CarBuzz.com

GM's Popular SUVs Suffer From Exploding Airbags

Not long ago, GM issued a recall for a handful of Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave models. According to the automaker, a faulty terminal in the side curtain airbags could, at worst, result in the airbags not deploying in an accident. In total, just 89 units are affected - but the problems don't end there. Supply chain issues mean General Motors doesn't have the parts to repair these vehicles, which is concerning.
CARS
Axios

Corvette goes electric: GM turns sports car into EV

The Corvette roar is turning into a purr. Driving the news: General Motors announced Monday that it will make electric versions of the iconic sports car, replacing the vehicle's rumbling engine with the soft whir of an EV powertrain. GM President Mark Reuss said on LinkedIn that the plans include...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Cars
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
Popular Science

Little green Corvette: Chevy’s classic car is going electric

Automakers are in the midst of a historic shift as they ramp up their electric vehicle offerings. To name just a few examples: Ford has released its Mustang Mach-E, and is making an electric F-150 that’s set to be featured in an event tomorrow, and General Motors has created a monstrous GMC Hummer EV, with an electric Chevy Silverado also in the works. And that’s not to mention Rivian and, of course, Tesla.
CARS
CBS News

GM to sell a gas-electric hybrid Corvette starting next year

General Motors is almost ready to roll out a new Chevrolet Corvette that's partially gas-powered and partially electric, a top company official said Monday. President Mark Reuss said in a statement on LinkedIn that the automaker will start selling the hybrid style Corvette "as early as next year." He also said GM plans to sell a fully electric Corvette sometime in the future.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy