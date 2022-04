The Kansas City Chiefs have addressed the edge rusher position by taking George Karlaftis at the bottom of the first round. The Kansas City Chiefs came into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft with two selections and faced questions as to whether or not they would still have two by the end of the night. As it turns out, the Chiefs got their second pick in at No. 30 overall with the selection of Purdue pass rusher George Karlaftis.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO