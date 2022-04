The Dripbar in Flower Mound is scheduled to open in June at 6230 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 300. It will offer IV drips for essential vitamins and nutrients. 940-222-1261. Samantha Douty joined Community Impact Newspaper in 2021 as the Lewisville/ Flower Mound/ Highland Village editor. She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2018 with a degree in journalism. But her passion for journalism started when she was 16 years old. Before joining Community Impact Newspaper, she reported on education for the Victoria Advocate, a rural South Texas daily newspaper.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO