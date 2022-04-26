ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

How drug laws changed since conviction of now pardoned KC man

By Sarah Plake
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtNLO_0fL0nrZa00

President Joe Biden's office announced they granted clemency to 78 people currently behind bars because of their commitment to rehabilitation.

One of those people is 46-year-old Paul Lupercio of Blue Springs, who is in a Leavenworth prison on a 20-year sentence for a drug conviction. The president commuted Lupercio's sentence and he'll get out early in August.

Lupercio was sentenced in 2008 for conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana and five kilograms or more of cocaine. That comes out to about 2,200 pounds of marijuana and about 11 pounds of cocaine.

Societal attitudes toward cannabis have changed, but how have the laws changed around it?

The KSHB 41 I-Team talked to Paul Nolan, who does criminal defense litigation in Kirksville, Mo. Nolan frequently deals with cannabis cases.

"A decade ago we didn't have the Class D Misdemeanor for possession of 10 grams or less, which is punishable with a maximum of a $500 fine. Prior to that law taking effect, you only had Class A Misdemeanors," Nolan said.

A decade ago, Nolan says, there was more heavy punishments, but those without prior convictions could get a lighter sentence.

"It was frequent that first-time offenders got some form of probation or leniency from prosecutors," he said.

Missouri legalized medical cannabis in 2018, but Nolan says protection still depends on what the local police and prosecutor are like. Some people, especially in rural areas, still get arrested for cannabis possession .

"In most rural areas of the state, we don't have any kind of local ordinance decriminalizing marijuana to just a fine," Nolan said. "However, a lot of prosecutors' offices will reduce a marijuana offense to another offense, or they'll reduce to just paraphernalia so it's not straight marijuana, but it might be drug paraphernalia. And the purpose of that is if you have someone who's caught with some marijuana in their car, that saves their driver's license from automatic Abuse and Lose suspension."

Kansas City decriminalized possession of under 35 grams of cannabis with a $25 fine in 2017. The city later removed penalties altogether.

In 2021, St. Louis decriminalized cannabis by allowing people to possess up to two ounces.

Nolan said Lupercio would have faced the same sentence today as he did in 2008.

"In that case, while, yes, marijuana was involved, and a lot of it, there was also cocaine and some other issues that are relevant. Trafficking will still be prosecuted and addressed," Nolan said.

In the 80s, mandatory minimum sentences were imposed for cocaine offenders, crack being the harshest.

The First Step Act of 2018 made it possible for many drug offenders to get a shorter sentence, even retroactively. It also lessened the disparity between crack and powder cocaine sentences. While it shaved years off people's sentences who were caught with large amounts, it left out many low-level crack offenders because their cases didn't fit into an upper-level mandatory minimum. Lawsuits have since challenged that law.

Overall, Nolan said cannabis laws will continue to change as more states are legalizing cannabis medicinally or fully.

"Citizens of Missouri are really leaning towards more legalization and more acknowledgment that there are a lot of people who have been through the system, that we might expunge those offenses that are purely marijuana," Nolan said. "It won't make much of a difference for the person with the cocaine conviction but the marijuana stuff may well be expunged in the future."

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Springs, MO
Blue Springs, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kirksville, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Drug Trafficking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reason.com

He Faces 10 Years to Life for Selling Pot, a Legal Business in Most States

Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MARYLAND STATE
KMBC.com

Police locate suspect after Independence woman stabbed in face

BELTON, Mo. — The Belton, Missouri Police Department say they have arrested a suspect in a disturbing stabbing case. Police first notified the public they were searching for a person of interest considered armed and dangerous Monday afternoon. Police said in a press release that authorities were called to...
BELTON, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy