What is Grady Jarrett's future with the Falcons?

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot joined Dukes & Bell and talked about Grady Jarrett being absent from the team's voluntary workouts and what is Jarrett’s future in Atlanta?

When asked about Grady Jarrett not being a part of voluntary workouts.

“This is voluntary what the players are doing now, and yeah we have a lot of players here doing it and we appreciate them but it is voluntary,” Fontenot said. “Grady Jarrett I know wherever he is, I know he’s working his ass off, that guy the way he works and what he puts in. So we’re not concerned about Grady not being here right now because know what he’s doing, we know what kind of teammate he is.”

Fontenot talked about the future for Grady and a possible new contract.

“As we work through that process it’s not fair to anyone to negotiate in this form, so we’ll keep all those discussions private but we have been clear how we feel about Grady as a player and a person and what he means to this entire building. But this is voluntary, some players are here some players aren’t but we know he’s working wherever he is.”