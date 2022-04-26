ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

What is Grady Jarrett's future with the Falcons?

By Dukes Bell, Beau Morgan
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFzNI_0fL0nisH00

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot joined Dukes & Bell and talked about Grady Jarrett being absent from the team's voluntary workouts and what is Jarrett’s future in Atlanta?

When asked about Grady Jarrett not being a part of voluntary workouts.

“This is voluntary what the players are doing now, and yeah we have a lot of players here doing it and we appreciate them but it is voluntary,” Fontenot said. “Grady Jarrett I know wherever he is, I know he’s working his ass off, that guy the way he works and what he puts in. So we’re not concerned about Grady not being here right now because know what he’s doing, we know what kind of teammate he is.”

Fontenot talked about the future for Grady and a possible new contract.

“As we work through that process it’s not fair to anyone to negotiate in this form, so we’ll keep all those discussions private but we have been clear how we feel about Grady as a player and a person and what he means to this entire building. But this is voluntary, some players are here some players aren’t but we know he’s working wherever he is.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dukes Bell
CBS Sports

Titans star Derrick Henry becomes minority owner of MLS' Nashville SC

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has figuratively owned defenders with vicious stiff arms throughout his career. His latest acquisition, though, is by no means figurative. The two-time Pro Bowler is now a minority owner of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC, the team announced on Tuesday. Henry is now the...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRDW-TV

All-ACC player Swartz transfers from BC to Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Atlantic Coast Conference guard Cameron Swartz has transferred from Boston College to Georgia Tech. Yellow Jackets coach Nell Fortner announced the transfer, saying the 5-foot-11 player from suburban Marietta has decided to play closer to home next season. Swartz was selected as the league’s most improved player and made the All-ACC first team after leading the Eagles in scoring at 16.1 points a game. She was the ACC’s sixth-leading scorer.
MARIETTA, GA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy