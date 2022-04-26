ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salcido for Superintendent of Schools

By Susan Klein-Rothschild, Goleta
As a member of the Santa Barbara County community for 15 years, bringing more than 25 years’ experience in child welfare and 11 years in public health, I have been fortunate to see up close the positive impact of Dr. Susan Salcido, our County Superintendent of Schools in Santa Barbara...

