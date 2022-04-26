ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New BMW M2 Tears Up Nürburgring

By Erik Sherman
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
The new BMW M2 was captured on in camouflage tearing up the Nürburgring. The pre production mule car might become the last manual M car you can...

CarBuzz.com

Watch The BMW XM Struggle Around The Nurburgring

Whenever a new BMW M car breaks cover, it's always a pretty big deal, especially when it's the first standalone M car in 40 years. The BMW XM is an electrified powerhouse that redefines what it means to be an M car, and despite its massive size and intimidating looks, BMW plans for this lumbering SUV to be light on its feet and reasonably fun to drive. In order to achieve that goal, BMW goes to one place, and one place only: the Nurburgring. Just last week, we caught the upcoming M3 Touring Wagon and the BMW M4 CSL setting some seriously quick lap times around the Green Hell, and now it's the turn of the XM. In the short YouTube clip posted by Automotive Mike, we get to see the XM taking to the Nürburgring wearing full camouflage armor.
Truth About Cars

2023 BMW 7 Series: Everything but the Kitchen Sink

While it never managed to reach the notoriety of the Mercedes S-Class, BMW’s 7 Series has long been a popular alternative for well-dressed henchmen in action movies. There have even been periods where the Bimmer came pretty close to matching Daimler’s flagship sedan in terms of sales. But BMW’s decision to take what was effectively a well-appointed sports sedan and reform it into a limousine with an optional 601-horsepower V12 seems to have backfired.
CarBuzz.com

Sporty New Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Spied Back At The Nürburgring

By now, it's safe to say that Hyundai's N division has proved itself several times over. The tuning arm, which brought in Albert Biermann of BMW fame, has churned out some excellent cars, like the Veloster N. Back in July of last year, we predicted that the brand's tuning arm would soon be having a go at the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
CarBuzz.com

Nismo Makes The New Nissan Z Noisier

Fans of Nissan performance vehicles are currently stuck between a rock and a hard place, as the aging Nissan GT-R gets discontinued around the globe, and sales of the new Nissan Z are only set to start in June. The new Z promises to be a strong performer, and from some of the leaked videos we've seen, it's going to hurt some serious feelings in the import scene (poor little Supra) but we all know that these cars aren't going to remain stock for long, and we've already been spotting modified versions on the internet, so now Nissan tuning legend Nismo has launched its first official aftermarket part for the Z: a sports muffler.
Jackie Stewart
Top Speed

2024 Ferrari V12 GT Chassis Testing Mule Spied Testing In Maranello

Our spy photographers caught a very interesting Ferrari mule testing around Maranello. At a first glance it looks like the Ferrari Roma, but, at a closer look you will notice that the proportions have been stretched and the wheels are bigger. This could mean that Ferrari is using a Roma prototype to test long-rumored Ferrari 812 successor.
motor1.com

Porsche-built Mercedes 500E hits the Autobahn for top speed run

One of the most interesting performance saloons to carry the three-pointed star, the 500E (E500 from 1993) wasn't actually built by Mercedes. In the early 1990s, the luxury brand was busy with other models, deciding to speed up R&D by teaming up with Porsche. While the body was painted at home in Sindelfingen, the super saloon was assembled in Zuffenhausen. Only 10,479 units were ever made (including the E60 AMG), such as this 1992 example.
TechRadar

These cool new e-bikes use regenerative braking for a super-long range

The company that designed the original Mini Cooper has released four new e-bikes with tiny hub-mounted batteries that deliver a super-long range thanks to regenerative braking. As BikeRadar reports, Cooper Bikes (the cycling arm of the Cooper Car Company) has implemented the same type of kinetic energy recovery system that's...
MotorAuthority

Ferrari 296 GTS convertible revealed

The Ferrari 296 GTB has only just started deliveries but now there's a convertible alternative to choose from in the form of the 296 GTS. It follows a familiar path to other recent drop-tops from Ferrari, including its F8 Spider predecessor, by adopting a retractable hard-top roof. The lightweight design takes just 14 seconds to go up or down, and can function at speeds of up to 28 mph. When the roof is down, the cabin and rear deck are separated by a height-adjustable glass rear screen which helps to reduce turbulence in the cabin at higher speeds. The design of the headrests was also optimized to help channel air flow toward the rear, instead of it recirculating inside the cabin.
MotorAuthority

1987 Ruf CTR Yellowbird: 100 Cars That Matter

Sometimes Cinderella gets the prince and nothing has to turn into a pumpkin. In 1987, a Porsche tuner called Ruf competed against the top supercars of the day and beat them all with a car that was officially called the CTR but became better known as the “Yellowbird.”. Ruf...
BGR.com

Best ebikes in 2022

Biking can be a whole lot of fun. Apart from the fact that it serves as a great workout, it’s also better on the environment than driving, and frankly, is a great way to start the day. But it can also be a whole lot of work, especially if you live in hilly areas. Ebikes help solve this issue. They can assist your peddling, or let you bypass peddling altogether, helping you go faster, and making it easier and sometimes more fun to bike.
Road & Track

The Subaru Impreza WRX Is a Race-Bred Bargain

My profession gives me the opportunity to drive all types of cars around the world, including a fair share of interesting examples unavailable stateside— funny how these usually end up on my most wanted list (Lotus Elise, Porsche 911 GT3, Nissan Skyline GT-R). But ask their manufacturers if they have plans to bring these cars to the U.S. and they shake their heads vigorously, citing tough federal crash standards, OBD II emissions laws or production capacity limitations.
MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

