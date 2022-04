The talk has really picked up in the past week about construction projects on the Georgia Southern University campus in Statesboro. The groundbreaking ceremony was Saturday, April 23, for the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility — a $12.3 million projected expected to be completed in time for the spring 2023 football camp. It will provide shelter from the elements (lightning, rain, heat) for other sports as well, and also serve as a revenue source with tailgating suites for an enhanced game-day experience.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO