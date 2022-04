CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A dedicated employee of a Champaign Arby's was involved in a medical emergency. Now, his boss is trying to help him out with a GoFundMe effort. Christa Davidson, the general manager of an Arby's on Springfield Avenue, said the employee in question was on the way to work last week when the accident occurred. There were blood clots found in his lungs, which led to a fall and head injury.

