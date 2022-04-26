ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF Officials Announce $11.4M in Pandemic Recovery Grants for Small Businesses, Non-Profits

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco city officials launched a $11.4 million grant program to help small businesses and nonprofits recover from the pandemic. According to a news release from the office of Mayor London Breed, the aim of the program is to...

