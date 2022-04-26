SF Officials Announce $11.4M in Pandemic Recovery Grants for Small Businesses, Non-Profits

NEW YORK -- Another major city event is back from the pandemic pause.The Hispanic Federation held its annual fundraising gala Thursday at the American Museum of Natural History.Lin-Manuel Miranda is chair of the event, which pays tribute to individuals and institutions working to inspire and uplift Latino communities nationwide.Proceeds from the event will help support Latino families."Our power here in the United States is when we're together, and the Hispanic Organizaiton recognizes that and is always kind of there to support our communities where they are," Miranda said."During the pandemic alone, to help more than 500 organizations providing food assistance ... rent assistance to the most vulnerable members of our community," said Frankie Miranda, president and CEO of the Hispanic Federation.This year's event raised more than $3 million, breaking a fundraising record.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO