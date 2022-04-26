ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 vaccine boosters to ages 5-11

By WISH Staff Reports
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WISH) — Pfizer is seeking emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...

WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Daily Voice

Pfizer Pills Recalled Due To Increased Cancer Risk

Pfizer has issued a recall for blood pressure pills that were distributed across the United States due to the presence of an organic compound it said could increase the risk of cancer. The five lots of Accupril (Quinapril HCl) tablets distributed by Pfizer to the patient level due to the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
The New York Times

Pfizer Says Its Booster Shot Strengthens Immune Response for Children 5 to 11

Samantha Castaned, 10, receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in San Francisco, on Nov. 14, 2021. (Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times) A booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech increased the level of neutralizing antibodies against both the original version of the virus and the omicron variant in a small trial of children age 5 to 11, the companies announced on Thursday.
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer reports positive data for Lyme disease vaccine candidate

Pfizer and French biotech company Valneva reported their Lyme disease vaccine candidate works better in children than in adults. In February, the drugmakers reported that the vaccine candidate was effective in adults after a three-dose series. Pfizer and Valneva also tested the vaccine in children ages 5-17, finding the vaccine was more immunogenic in adult trial participants, according to an April 26 news release.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Pfizer, Valneva Lyme Vaccine Shows Promise in Pediatric Patients

Pfizer and its partner, Valneva, announced positive Phase II data from its trial of vaccine candidate VLA15 in a pediatric population. VLA15 is intended to prevent Lyme Disease (LD). Lyme Disease is a vector-borne illness caused by the transmission of the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi from ticks. Symptoms of LD can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Pfizer Asks U.S. Regulators to Clear Booster Shot for Kids 5-11

Pfizer Inc. asked U.S. regulators for emergency-use authorization of a booster shot of its Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, setting in motion an effort to provide extra protection to kids. Pfizer and partner. BioNTech SE. submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. from a late-stage...
KIDS
FingerLakes1.com

Pfizer recalls lots of ACCUPRIL

Pfizer is recalling ACCUPRIL. Voluntary recall by Pfizer for lots of ACCUPRIL. Due to N-Nistroso- Quinapril content. The company is recalling ACCUPRIL. Due to the fact it may contain contents of N-Nistroso Quinapril. They are recalling the 10mg, 20mg and 40mg bottles. The following are the lot codes strengths and...
INDUSTRY
Tu Salud

FDA Approves First COVID-19 Treatment for Young Children

Today [April 25], the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the approval of the COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) to include pediatric patients 28 days of age and older weighing at least 3 kilograms (about 7 pounds) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, who are:. Hospitalized, or. Not hospitalized...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH

