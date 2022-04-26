ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Live Montero Tour 2022: How can I buy tickets?

By Sabrina Picou
ON April 26, 2022, Lil Nas X took to his social media to share with fans that he is going on tour.

The Long Live Montero Tour will be taking place in 2022 across the US and Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zecud_0fL0k38u00
Lil Nas X at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2022 Credit: Getty Images

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets for Lil Nas X's Long Live Montero Tour will be sold directly through the TicketMaster website.

The general public sale for the North American dates will commence on April 29, 2022 at 10am local time.

As for the European dates of the tour, the sale will start on May 6 at 10am local time.

His official website also states that Cash App customers with a Cash Card can access Cash App Presale tickets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0Pl3_0fL0k38u00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I7t48_0fL0k38u00

Fans will be able to access the presale event on April 27 at 10am local time.

Lil Nas X announced the tour on Twitter and Instagram with a trailer for the event.

In the trailer for the tour, the 23-year-old singer says that he invites viewers to his "world" and his "universe."

"Hello I am Montero and I welcome you to my event, the Long Live Montero Tour.

"My world, my universe. Everyone is allowed, except gay people. I am Lil Nas X and I present to you my first tour."

In June 2019, the Old Town Road singer came out publicly as a member of the LGBT community.

He is known for his hit songs Old Town Road, MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), and more.

What are the stops on the tour?

The Long Live Montero Tour will be touring across the US and Europe starting on September 6, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I2EL3_0fL0k38u00
Lil Nas X performing live at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Below are some of the dates in the US for the tour:

  • Tue Sep 06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
  • Sat Sep 10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
  • Thu Sep 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
  • Sun Sep 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
  • Tue Sep 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
  • Tue Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

The tour will also stop in the following cities in Europe:

  • Tue Nov 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
  • Wed Nov 09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle
  • Sat Nov 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
  • Mon Nov 14 – Paris, France – Zenith
  • Thu Nov 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

The full tour stops and dates can be viewed on the tour website.

What has Lil Nas X said about the Long Live Montero Tour?

On the day that Lil Nas X announced the tour, he posted a series of comments about his tour.

On Twitter, he wrote: "i’m having my very first tour. and all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BmsaG_0fL0k38u00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BkjlC_0fL0k38u00

He also joked on the social media platform "omg the tour is trending" when the term LGBTQ was trending.

Since then he has been retweeting his fan's reactions and memes regarding attending his first tour.

