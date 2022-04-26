Brooklyn family files civil suit against state trooper involved in crash that killed Monica Goods

A Brooklyn family has filed a civil lawsuit against the New York state trooper involved in a car crash that killed their 11-year-daughter Monica Goods in 2020.

"There is no dollar amount that's going to change this whatsoever, and this is forever going to be a journey that nobody wants to be on" says Michelle Surrency, Goods' mother. "I just want everyone responsible to be held responsible."

State trooper Christopher Baldner is accused of ramming his police vehicle into the back of a car during a police chase on Interstate 87 in Ulster County. The car then flipped over.

Officials say the incident started when Goods' father was pulled over for driving too fast. He then allegedly drove off after being pepper sprayed by the trooper.

MORE: Ulster County judge denies bail to state trooper accusing of killing Brooklyn girl

"It's been 16 months. To me it's like every day I wake up looking for her," says Michelle Surrency, Goods' mother. "There's no dollar amount that's going to change this whatsoever, and this is forever going to be a journey that nobody wants to be on."

Along with the lawsuit, the family is also seeking justice in criminal court. Baldner is expected in court in just weeks and could face decades behind bars in the death of Goods.