ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn family files civil suit against state trooper involved in crash that killed Monica Goods

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUdVB_0fL0joJT00

A Brooklyn family has filed a civil lawsuit against the New York state trooper involved in a car crash that killed their 11-year-daughter Monica Goods in 2020.

"There is no dollar amount that's going to change this whatsoever, and this is forever going to be a journey that nobody wants to be on" says Michelle Surrency, Goods' mother. "I just want everyone responsible to be held responsible."

State trooper Christopher Baldner is accused of ramming his police vehicle into the back of a car during a police chase on Interstate 87 in Ulster County. The car then flipped over.

Officials say the incident started when Goods' father was pulled over for driving too fast. He then allegedly drove off after being pepper sprayed by the trooper.

MORE: Ulster County judge denies bail to state trooper accusing of killing Brooklyn girl

"It's been 16 months. To me it's like every day I wake up looking for her," says Michelle Surrency, Goods' mother. "There's no dollar amount that's going to change this whatsoever, and this is forever going to be a journey that nobody wants to be on."

Along with the lawsuit, the family is also seeking justice in criminal court. Baldner is expected in court in just weeks and could face decades behind bars in the death of Goods.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Ulster County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ulster County, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Trooper#Civil Lawsuit#Baldner
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News 12

Bronx parents indicted in starvation death of 8-year-old boy

A Bronx mother and her boyfriend were indicted Tuesday in the death horrific death of the woman's autistic son last year. Sharay Barney, 30, and her boyfriend Michael Ransom, 33, who is not the boy's biological father, were arraigned at the Bronx Supreme Court of Justice in the death of 8-year-old Joseph Barney last June.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Bridgeport Girl

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. The teen, Tamari Requena, of Bridgeport, was reported missing after not coming home from Harding High School on Tuesday, April 26. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and black and blue Nike...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy