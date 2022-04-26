ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, IL

EF1 Tornado Reported Sunday Outside Sharpsburg In Christian County

By Leroy M Kleimola
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has announced that an EF1 tornado touched down in Christian County on Sunday, April 24th. The tornado was part of strong local severe...

The Guardian

Homes ‘completely blown down’ as tornado rips through Kansas

A suspected tornado that barrelled through parts of Kansas damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power, officials said. Officials said the suspected twister moved though parts of south-east Wichita and Andover on Friday evening. Andover fire chief, Chad Russell, said during a news conference on Saturday morning that 50 to 100 buildings were damaged in Sedgwick County, though it was not immediately known how many buildings were damaged in Andover.
