Canutillo, TX

Man arrested for stalking victim in Canutillo on multiple occasions

By David Gonzalez
 2 days ago
CANUTILLO, Texas -- A man was arrested for stalking a victim on multiple occasions. El Paso County Sheriff's deputies were called out to the 500 block of Talbot on April 11.

Deputies say 68-year-old Jesus Unzueta intentionally caused damage to a car. The damage was estimated to be below $100. But deputies say through further investigation they learned Unzueta had been stalking the car's owner.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Unzueta's arrest. Before the warrant was issued, Unqueta crossed into Mexico. When he returned on April 23, he was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry.

Unzueta was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a bond of $50,000.

