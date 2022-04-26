EXCLU: Council Transportation Chair’s Car Sped Through School Zones 17 Times in a Year

Here are a few Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend. A couple of hundred professional and part-time advocates, lawmakers, and their children came to Golden Gate Park next to the Conservatory of Flowers Thursday to eat tacos and cake and celebrate a long-fought, victory for safe streets. Notable attendees included David Miles, the Godfather of Skating, seen in the lead image, who has campaigned for over 40 years for car-free J.F.K. Also present was State Senator Scott Wiener, whose legislation, S.B. 288, made it possible. Without it, the Promenade would still be tied up in years of hearings and lawsuits under the California Environmental Quality Act, which has famously been misused in the past to block bike and ped safety projects. No doubt the de Young and other enemies of safe streets already have their lawyers sharpening their pencils, looking for another way to bring speeding, cut-through traffic back to J.F.K. But S.F. City Attorney David Chiu, who was at the party, will be ready.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO