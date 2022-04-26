ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

EXCLU: Council Transportation Chair’s Car Sped Through School Zones 17 Times in a Year

By Julianne Cuba
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo as I say, not as I do. Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers, who chairs the Council’s Transportation Committee and represents one of the most dangerous places in the city for pedestrians and motorists, has been caught speeding in school zones a whopping 17 times in the last 11 months, including receiving...

nyc.streetsblog.org

Comments / 0

Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

34TH AVE. UPDATE: DOT Presents ‘Bold’ Plan for the Permanent Open Street Called ‘Paseo Park’

The Department of Transportation presented to Community Board 3 on Wednesday a final version of its long-in-the-making plan to ensure the permanence of the 34th Avenue open street, a plan the agency calls “Paseo Park” because, officials said, it would create a 1.3-mile stretch where “vehicles are guests” on five-mile-per-hour shared streets and would feature full pedestrianization of two whole blocks, plus five other half-blocks of the median-divided avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CYCLE OF RAGE: The Car that Never Moves Yet Endangers Pedestrians (And is of No Concern to the NYPD)

I had to see it for myself. A tipster had told me that there was a broken-down car in a “No Standing” zone on the Ocean Parkway service road with an NYPD vest on its dashboard — a car that had not moved since July, 2020, and possibly longer — yet had accumulated just two parking tickets, despite the passage of at least 664 days and 31 complaints to 311 about the illegal parking and abandonment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Weekend Roundup: Celebrating the J.F.K. Promenade, Van Ness BRT improving service

Here are a few Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend. A couple of hundred professional and part-time advocates, lawmakers, and their children came to Golden Gate Park next to the Conservatory of Flowers Thursday to eat tacos and cake and celebrate a long-fought, victory for safe streets. Notable attendees included David Miles, the Godfather of Skating, seen in the lead image, who has campaigned for over 40 years for car-free J.F.K. Also present was State Senator Scott Wiener, whose legislation, S.B. 288, made it possible. Without it, the Promenade would still be tied up in years of hearings and lawsuits under the California Environmental Quality Act, which has famously been misused in the past to block bike and ped safety projects. No doubt the de Young and other enemies of safe streets already have their lawyers sharpening their pencils, looking for another way to bring speeding, cut-through traffic back to J.F.K. But S.F. City Attorney David Chiu, who was at the party, will be ready.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Far Rockaway, NY
City
Rosedale, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MBTA Board Updates: 25% More Bus Service, Driver Hiring, Ridership Recovery

At Thursday’s MBTA board meeting, the transit agency’s boss, Steve Poftak delivered a lengthy General Manager’s report that included lots of updates on various aspects of the T’s operations. Here’s a recap of the highlights:. Ridership rebound continues. After climbing steadily through 2021, transit ridership...
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines: Streetsblog Gets Action Edition

One down, thousands more to go. Our old man editor did a story yesterday about an illegally parked abandoned car (with an NYPD vest on the dashboard) that had not moved from a “No Standing” zone for nearly two years, yet had only been ticketed three times despite dozens of 311 complaints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines: Let’s Get to It Edition

We got roped into covering a two-hour community board meeting in Queens (and writing it up!) last night, so we’re going to get right to the day’s news summary. Here goes:. Over the weekend, as we reported, Mayor Adams said he would talk to his precinct commanders about road violence — but somehow that appears to have morphed into yet another crime convention. (NYDN, NY Post)
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisco Moya
Person
Justin Brannan
Person
Paul Vallone
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Joe Borelli
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Loved ones of Gerardo Marciales urge the city to fix dangerous DLSD intersections

On February 28 of this year, Gerardo Marciales, 41, was riding a Divvy bicycle across DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Balbo Drive when a lawbreaking driver fatally struck him. Last night his loved ones were joined by over 60 members of the Chicago bike community for the installation of a ghost bike shrine in Gerardo’s memory.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy