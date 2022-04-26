ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros DFA right-hander Pedro Baez

The Houston Astros designated right-hander Pedro Baez for assignment Tuesday, midway through a two-year, $12.5 million deal he signed in January 2021.

In fact, Baez pitched just 6 2/3 innings on the new contract and will earn $7.5 million — $5.5 million for 2022 and a $2 million buyout for 2023.

In a corresponding move, the Astros recalled RHP Seth Martinez from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Baez, 34, was 0-0 with an 11.57 ERA in three appearances this season. He missed the majority of the 2021 season, pitching 4 1/3 innings in four appearances and sporting a 2.08 ERA.

Baez spent his first seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is 21-15 with a 3.08 ERA in 362 career appearances.

Martinez, 27, made his major league debut last September with the Astros. He appeared in three games without recording a decision with an ERA of 15.00.

–Field Level Media

