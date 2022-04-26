ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This Chicago School Ranked Among Top 10 High Schools In America

By Logan DeLoye
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15S2nu_0fL0h9TT00
Photo: Getty Images

If you are soon to enroll a student in high school, you will want to check out this prestigious school before making a decision.

The U.S News and World Report put together a list of the best high schools in America, and Chicago's very own Payton Preparatory High School ranked ninth out of nearly 18,000 schools. This high school is rated one of the best in the nation due to its extensive global exchange programs and unique seminars.

Here is what the U.S News and World Report had to say about Payton College Preparatory High School:

"Walter Payton College Preparatory High School's curriculum is centered on honors and Advanced Placement courses in math, science, language and the humanities, among other subjects. Students at Payton can supplement their classroom learning by participating in global exchange and study programs in countries such as France, Belize and South Africa. In addition to core courses and exchange opportunities, the school offers seminars in horseback riding and Pilates. Payton College Preparatory High School is ranked #5 in the National Rankings . Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college."

For more information on the nations best schools visit HERE .

Comments / 1

Related
96.1 The Breeze

The Best High Schools In New York State

US News released their findings on the Top High Schools in the United States. The lengthy study ranks high schools in each state and Buffalo and Western New York has a few that have made the elite list. Graduation rates and college readiness are key metrics are part of the...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
CBS Chicago

Some families not pleased that Crete-Monee High School will hold a pandemic-style graduation

CRETE, Ill. (CBS) -- Most high schools across the state are gearing up for the first full, in-person graduation ceremonies in two years. But that won't be happening at Crete-Monee High School in Will County. It is holding a pandemic-style graduation anyway, even though COVID restrictions have been lifted. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov spoke to some unhappy folks. "She worked so hard for this," said Ja-Niece Nelson. Nelson's daughter, Gabby, is set to graduate from Crete-Monee High School in one month. It is a huge milestone – especially after the last two pandemic-restrictive years. However, no one but Gabby's family will get to...
CRETE, IL
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: $500 payments in Chicago, how to apply

Chicago’s latest UBI program, the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, will give qualifying residents $500 payments. The $500 will be sent out monthly for one year. 5,000 applicants from low income households will be chosen to participate in the program. This is the biggest pilot UBI program happening in the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After teen's suicide following cyberbullying, experts weigh in on actions schools should take

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nate Bronstein's parents said cyberbullying by his classmates caused the 15-year-old boy's to take his own life. In a lawsuit filed this week Nate's parents claimed that the Latin School of Chicago could have done more to stop it. CBS2 Investigator Megan Hickey broke the story on Monday, and it is now raising questions about what schools should be doing. We should stress that the Latin School is denying all of the allegations in the lawsuit filed this week — but Nate's tragic story is starting a conversation about what helps and what hurts when...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago School#College#United States#Highschool#The U S News And#Advanced Placement#The National Rankings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Country
France
NewsBreak
Education
Country
South Africa
The Ledger

Don't let turmoil scare off Florida graduates

The academic year is coming to a close. Seniors are about to be off and away for graduate school, law school, medical school, or employment. Sometimes marriage is planned, and dreams of future families are on the horizon.  Every year, we wonder how many of these amazing graduates we might be lucky enough...
FLORIDA STATE
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
778
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy