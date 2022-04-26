ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump refuses to confirm if he’ll run in 2024 but says ‘a lot of people will be happy’

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Donald Trump has neither confirmed nor denied that he will run again for US president in 2024, but has said that "a lot of people are going to be very happy."

When asked if he would stand for re-election by Piers Morgan on his new TalkTV show Uncensored , Trump said he could not confirm anything "for reasons of campaign finance."

"I love our country, our country is going to hell. I think a lot of people are going to be very happy," Trump said.

The Independent

The Independent

