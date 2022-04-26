ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cate Blanchett calls Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover ‘very, very dangerous’

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlbLC_0fL0h6pI00

Cate Blanchett has said Elon Musk ’s takeover of Twitter is “very dangerous”.

The Tesla founder successfully acquired the social media site on Monday (25 April) for $44bn (£34.5bn). As a result, Twitter will now be a privately owned company.

Users of the platform have been reacting to news of the sale, with some announcing that they would be abandoning their accounts.

In attendance at the Chaplin Award Gala in New York on Monday (25 April), Blanchett briefly spoke about her views on the subject.

“It’s dangerous,” the actor told Variety . “That’s all I have to say, it’s very, very dangerous.”

The Carol star is not alone in her critical views of Musk’s takeover.

Jameela Jamil quit Twitter . The Good Place actor the social media platform with a final post, reading: “I fear this free speech bid is going to help this platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny.”

Phillip Schofield revealed that he had previously deleted the application from his phone, calling it “vile and disgusting” at times. The presenter’s account, however, remains active.

Speaking about the Tesla founder’s purchase of Twitter on This Morning , Schofield was discussing the possible consequences on the platform when he revealed that he had already deleted the application.

Comments / 0

#Social Media Platform
