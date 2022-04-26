ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Reese Witherspoon & Derrick Henry Among New Owners Of Nashville SC

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVcPJ_0fL0h5wZ00
Photo: Getty Images

The Nashville Soccer Club has some notable faces among its newest owners, including a Hollywood A-lister and one of the top NFL players in the league.

According to a news release from Nashville SC , Reese Witherspoon and her husband, technology investor Jim Toth , have joined the ownership group of the soccer club, WKRN reports. The Walk the Line actress said her family has been excited about the team since it first arrived in Nashville and they are "thrilled" to invest in the team's future.

"As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state. One of the things that my whole family is most excited about is Nashville Soccer Club! The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world class team compete has been such an incredible experience," said Witherspoon, adding, "On behalf of Jim and our children we are thrilled to be a part of the NSC family!"

In addition to Witherspoon and Toth joining the ranks of team owners, Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry has also joined Nashville SC's ownership group, becoming the fourth NFL player in history to serve as an owner of a Major League Soccer team, the news outlet reports. He called the announcement a "dream come true."

"As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true," said Henry. "My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it's truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss."

Comments / 9

Egbert Carr
2d ago

Rich and wealthy people moving into Nashville is not a win for almost of of us. Most of earn less than $90,000 a year per household. They over inflate the housing market, pushing the working-class out. Bad news for working families.

Reply
6
Lou Levasseur
2d ago

Tennessee is growing by leaps and bounds, thanks to our conservative family friendly policies, and a state government who puts it's people first 🙏

Reply(6)
2
Related
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

What The Titans Reportedly Offered AJ Brown Before Trade

Last night’s NFL draft first round was packed with trades all across the board — including one for Tennessee Titans star wide receiver A.J. Brown. The newest member of the Eagles organization was sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the No. 18 and No. 101 overall picks in this year’s draft.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Toth
Person
Reese Witherspoon
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Food Network Star Returns to Hosting in Wake of High-Profile Divorce

Former Food Network star Gina Neely is returning to the spotlight as the Bluff City Life host for Action News 5 in Memphis, Tennessee. A native of Memphis, Neely co-hosted Food Network's Down Home With The Neelys with her then-husband, Pat Neely, from 2008 to 2014. "Gina Neely is the perfect person to host Bluff City Life," said Action News 5 Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Mitchell. "Her enthusiasm and passion for this city are evident the moment you meet her. We are excited to welcome her to the team."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Sc#Titans#American Football#The Nashville Soccer Club#Wkrn#The Walk The Line Actress#Nsc#Nashvillesc
Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In east Nashville, Redheaded Stranger is a neighborhood taco shop. It is the right place if you like fresh and delicious tacos, burgers, brisket, hatch green chiles, and other southwestern inspired foods. “The Bear Creek Farms” patty is topped with chopped hatch chiles, American cheese, Gifford's bacon, and ranch on a potato roll.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Furious With The Ravens: NFL World Reacts

The Baltimore Ravens pulled a stunner on Thursday night, trading wide receiver Hollywood Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Lamar Jackson doesn’t appear to be happy. The Ravens quarterback shot down potential Brown trade rumors earlier this year, when people suggested that the Kansas City Chiefs should make a move.
BALTIMORE, MD
Axios

Poll says Nashville people are unhappy with Nashville

More than half of the people surveyed in an annual Vanderbilt University poll believe Nashville is headed in the wrong direction. Why it matters: Satisfaction with the city's trajectory is at 47%, its lowest point since Vanderbilt started polling city issues in 2015. Residents' impressions of city institutions like the Metro Council are sinking, too.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Nashville, Tennessee?

Nashvillle, Tennessee is the country music capital of the world, and with all that culture, you know that the food is bound to be good. The barbecue is one of the hallmarks of the Nashville community, and there are many great places to get some tasty BBQ. But ribs are one of my favorite cuts of meat, and finding the right barbecued ribs can be quite a task.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy