Reese Witherspoon & Derrick Henry Among New Owners Of Nashville SC

Photo: Getty Images

The Nashville Soccer Club has some notable faces among its newest owners, including a Hollywood A-lister and one of the top NFL players in the league.

According to a news release from Nashville SC , Reese Witherspoon and her husband, technology investor Jim Toth , have joined the ownership group of the soccer club, WKRN reports. The Walk the Line actress said her family has been excited about the team since it first arrived in Nashville and they are "thrilled" to invest in the team's future.

"As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state. One of the things that my whole family is most excited about is Nashville Soccer Club! The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world class team compete has been such an incredible experience," said Witherspoon, adding, "On behalf of Jim and our children we are thrilled to be a part of the NSC family!"

In addition to Witherspoon and Toth joining the ranks of team owners, Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry has also joined Nashville SC's ownership group, becoming the fourth NFL player in history to serve as an owner of a Major League Soccer team, the news outlet reports. He called the announcement a "dream come true."

"As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true," said Henry. "My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it's truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss."