Lanvin Group to Ramp Up E-commerce in U.S.

A look from Lanvin's fall-winter 2022 collection. Courtesy of Lanvin

Eager to keep driving growth ahead of its IPO later this year, Lanvin Group said it has enlisted Shopify to supercharge e-commerce for Lanvin in the fizzy U.S. market, and introduce online sales for Sergio Rossi.

“Shopify has very innovative technology to speed up our pace, and improve the customer shopping experience,” said Joann Cheng, chairman and chief executive officer of Lanvin Group.

Stripping out St. John, its only American brand and one already well implanted in the market, e-commerce revenues represent only about 15 percent of U.S. totals. “We hope in three to five years to get to 25 percent,” Cheng said in a video interview from Shanghai.

The group plans to shift Lanvin’s online sales to the Shopify platform at the beginning of the third quarter. It could launch Sergio Rossi, which it acquired last year, on the platform even earlier.

Currently, the Italian shoe brand is only present on the North American market via wholesale, and any products ordered online are shipped from Europe.

Since footwear is well suited to online sales, Cheng said up to 30 percent of Sergio Rossi U.S. sales could stem from the e-store in several years.

She said Shopify should help drive traffic to its websites, quicken deliveries and improve customer service, functionality and aesthetics.

In tandem with the switch to the platform, Lanvin Group is beefing up its digital marketing team, improving logistics and consolidating warehouses in the U.S.

Lanvin’s current online store. Courtesy of Lanvin

“We are thrilled that Lanvin, an iconic, 130-year-old brand, has chosen Shopify to power its e-commerce business,” said Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify Inc. “We enable the world’s best brands to seamlessly reach their customers and connect with new audiences.”

Cheng noted that other brands could migrate to the platform “as a next step.” Lanvin Group is also home to Austrian hosiery expert Wolford and tailoring specialist Caruso.

Ottawa-based Shopify operates in more than 175 countries and provides internet infrastructure to such varied brands as Allbirds, Gymshark, Figs, Dior, Comme des Garçons and Kith in the fashion space.

Lanvin is taking the SPAC route to Wall Street following a merger with Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp., which was unveiled in March. Group revenues are projected to almost triple to 989 million euros by 2025 from 333 million euros last year, fueled primarily by the growth regions of North America and Asia, as reported.