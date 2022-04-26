ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Wight County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Hampton, City of Newport News by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City...

alerts.weather.gov

VIRGINIA STATE
