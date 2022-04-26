ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

How the Piers Morgan’s Trump interview really ended

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The ending of Piers Morgan ’s interview with Donald Trump has finally been revealed, after both parties released video and audio recordings providing different accounts.

Morgan had tweeted a video appearing to show the former US president storming off set, but Trump’s team released an audio clip of them asking Morgan to finish up his last question several times.

The interview concludes with Morgan remarking that it was a “great interview” while Trump says it was “fine.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#The Piers Morgan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Truth Social overtakes Twitter to top US app charts

Donald Trump’s Truth Social app has overtaken Twitter to top the iPhone app charts in the US, according to the latest data.Figures from SensorTower revealed that Truth Social is currently the most downloaded app on iOS devices, while Twitter sits in second.Elon Musk, who succeeded in his bid to take over Twitter on Monday, noted on Tuesday that Mr Trump’s social media platform is “currently beating” both TikTok and Twitter on Apple’s App Store.The former US President announced plans to launch a rival to Twitter after he was thrown off the platform in January 2021 in the wake of the...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

‘Talking shop for past-it politicians’: BBC’s new political editor railed against Lords in student article

As the BBC’s new political editor, Chris Mason will likely have his every word scrutinised for any sign of bias. But pieces written when he was a student show that the corporation’s star Westminster journalist didn’t always have to be so impartial. One article written by Mr Mason for his student paper at Cambridge university, revealed his particular disdain for the House of Lords - labelling it a “talking shop for past-it politicians and do-gooders in high places”. The Independent has unearthed the comments after Mr Mason was unveiled as the BBC’s new political editor, taking over from Laura...
POLITICS
The Independent

Revolt in true blue Tory seats ‘may hasten end for Johnson’, as poll shows PM turns voters off

A revolt of traditional Conservatives in the party’s true blue strongholds in council elections this week will rack up pressure on Boris Johnson to step aside as leader, party insiders believe.One MP told The Independent there will be “panic” if results are poor on Thursday, which is the first opportunity for voters to cast their verdict on Mr Johnson since the Partygate scandal.The elections come as a new poll for The Independent found that more than a quarter (27 per cent) of voters who backed the Tories in the 2019 general election say they are less likely to do...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

627K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy