Cedar Rapids, IA

Taboo Nightclub Shooting Suspect Faces Additional Charges

By Eric Stone
 3 days ago
In the April 10th shooting at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge in Cedar Rapids, police say 25-year-old Michael Valentine, and 35-year-old Nicole Owens, both of Cedar Rapids, were both killed. Now, according to KWWL, one of the suspects is facing additional charges relating to injuries sustained by five of the...

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

