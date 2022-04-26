ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Driver Arrested After Fatal Fiery Weekend Crash

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dallas man is in custody and facing a charge of accident involving death in a fatal crash that killed one unidentified person over the weekend. Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 23-year-old Luis Parra after an investigation into a deadly crash that occurred early Saturday morning,...

Bill Gies
2d ago

that can't be the only thing that happened in Dallas over the weekend. So where's the crime report, shootings, armed robberies? I know it just didn't stop.

