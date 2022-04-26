ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, IL

How to help those affected by Warrensburg apartment fire

By Scarlett O'Hara, Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEm6y_0fL0eGB000

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — In the aftermath of a major fire at an apartment building in Warrensburg on Monday, the community is coming together to support those who lived in the building and who lost their homes and belongings. And there are plenty of ways to help.

27 people displaced after Warrensburg apartment fire

The Barclay Public Library in Warrensburg is accepting material donations like household items and toiletries. Library staff said they have enough clothes, baby supplies, blankets and toiletries like tooth paste and shampoo, but they could use women’s and men’s clothes in extra large and larger sizes and items like kitchen supplies, laundry detergent and other toiletries like dental floss and mouthwash. Updated lists of what the library has enough of and what it still needs can be found on the library’s Facebook page . The library is also looking for volunteers to help sort donations.

Village President Kirk Riley said people can donate money by writing a check or working with the village to send an electronic check to Buena Vista National Bank.

Several pets perished in the fire, but some were able to escape. The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County is offering to help with food and animal supplies and even temporary shelter for those pets if necessary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Residents jump out of windows to escape apartment complex fire

(UPDATED AT 12:30 P.M.) – The fire chief said all 27 residents were able to get out of the building. The building is a total loss. There was a fire here several months ago that was caused by a dryer. However, investigators are still looking into the cause of this fire. WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — […]
WARRENSBURG, IL
WCIA

Man named in deadly crash with semi-truck

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced the name of the man who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning. In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that 53-year-old Decatur native Jason Mason was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at the hospital. He died from massive head […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. coroner identifies men killed in Rt. 47 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified two men killed in a crash on Thursday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Illinois Route 47, west of Fisher. Two vehicles hit head-on, according to Coroner Duane Northrup. Northrup said 50-year-old Christopher Lonis–of Aurora, and 78-year-old Gordon Bane Jr.–of Downs, were both […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Firefighters respond to house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were dispatched to a house on Dunes Drive at around 4:50 p.m. on Friday in response to a report of a fire on an exterior wall of a single-family home. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found occupants gathered around the affected area on the south side of […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrensburg, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WCIA

Teen drowns in Bloomington lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police and Fire said that a 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from a lake Sunday night. Firefighters and police officers were dispatched to White Oak Park at 8 p.m. for a report of someone drowning. They pulled the teen from the water and attempted life-saving measures before […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Accident#Buena Vista National Bank#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a shooting that happened in 2021. Kamari Ray-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. According to the Champaign County State’s […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Drug bust recovers 12 pounds of meth

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department announced on Wednesday that over 12 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered last week during a drug bust. The person suspected of possessing those drugs was arrested as well. Martin R Frantz, 66, was arrested in the 1400 block of South 2nd Street on April 14. Officers from […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Friday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney charged a 35-year-old man with murder in relation to a 2019 deadly shooting. On January 24, 2019, at around 4:40 a.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to an area on Fairoaks Drive in response to multiple reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Heavy smoke from Illinois fires closes roads

TROY, Ill. – There was heavy smoke coming from a fire at a mulch plant in Troy, Illinois, and brush fires near Edwardsville. Firefighters say that they have both fires under control. Police said that I-270 closed today between I55 and Illinois 159 because of a large brush large fire. The heavy smoke caused visibility […]
TROY, IL
WCIA

Police make second arrest in string of drive-by shootings in North Champaign

Bystanders caught in the crossfire continue to recover CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Courthouse security officers arrested 22-year-old Aaron Young Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting on I-74 in North Champaign in late March. Young was in court for an unrelated case when he was taken into custody on a warrant for attempted […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy