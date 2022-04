- - - Perhaps it's fitting that the new book by A.J. Jacobs is missing a piece. For "The Puzzler," he's diligently explored the world of Rubik's Cubes, crosswords and Sudokus. He's logged hours in the air, recruiting his family to represent the United States in Spain at the world jigsaw championship. (Team Jacobs came in second to last.) He's constructed and competed in scavenger hunts and talked chess with Garry Kasparov. Yet his sprightly, far-reaching book was completed too late to make much room for Wordle, the puzzle phenomenon that went viral in late 2021. Nothing has helped us find our covid-era Zen, it seems, quite like spending a few minutes every day looking for a secret five-letter word.

