Music

Ibeyi share new song “Rise Up” featuring BERWYN

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIbeyi are less than two weeks away from dropping their third studio LP, Spell 31. The album is scheduled for a May 6 release via XL Recordings, and they'll play...

www.thefader.com

loudersound.com

Watch Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams duet Paramore's Misery Business at Coachella

Hayley Williams joined Billie Eilish at the second leg of Coachella this past weekend to perform an acoustic version of Paramore's signature emo rock anthem, Misery Business. The duet, which took place on Saturday April 23, saw the Paramore singer performing the hit for the first time since 2018. Introducing...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Blondie rescued a song from obscurity and turned it into a breakthrough classic

As with The Paragons’ 1967 rocksteady tune The Tide Is High, which Blondie also covered, Hanging On The Telephone is also often mistaken as a Blondie composition. The original version was released in 1976 by pioneering power-pop-punk trio The Nerves as part of their sole release, a four-track EP on LA’s Bomp! Records, a label with a rich archive of proto-punk releases whose impressive roster included Iggy & The Stooges, The Germs, Devo and Stiv Bators & The Dead Boys, among others.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Listen to new Journey single You Got The Best Of Me, as AOR gods unveil Freedom, their first studio album since 2011

AOR legends Journey will release their first all-new studio album in over a decade this summer. Freedom, the band's fifteenth studio collection, will emerge on July 8 via Frontiers Music (UK, Europe, Japan) and BMG (Rest of the World). And as a taste of what to expect from the 15 track album, the follow-up to 2011's Eclipse, the group have shared a new single, You Got The Best Of Me.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Klaus Schulze, Prolific Electronic Music Pioneer, Dead at 74

Click here to read the full article. Klaus Schulze, the pioneering German electronic musician who helped shape the genre with both krautrock giants and Tangerine Dream alongside a prolific solo career, has died at the age of 74. The multi-instrumentalist’s family announced his death Wednesday, adding that Schulze died “unexpectedly” on April 26 following a long battle with an unspecified illness. “His music will live on and so will our memories,” Schulze’s family said in a statement. “There was still so much to write about him as a human and artist, but he probably would have said by now: nuff said! The...
MUSIC
Jorja Smith
Pitchfork

Ryuichi Sakamoto Shares New Song From For Ukraine (Volume 2) Benefit Compilation: Listen

Ryuichi Sakamoto has shared a new song in collaboration with Illia Bondarenko called “Piece for Illia.” It appears on the new compilation For Ukraine (Volume 2). Curated by composer Hollie Kenniff, it’s out April 29 and benefits International Rescue Committee to support displaced children and families impacted by President Vladimir V. Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Listen to the song and find the tracklist below.
WORLD
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
UPI News

Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May

April 20 (UPI) -- Becky G will return with a new album in May. The 25-year-old singer will release her second studio album, Esquemas, on May 13. Becky G shared the album title, release date and cover art Wednesday on Instagram. "ESQUEMAS 5/13 - My album is coming!!!!" she captioned...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Berwyn#Xl Recordings#Rise Up#Afro Cuban#French#Rollins And Co
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
NYLON

Demi Lovato Hints At New “Pop-Punk” Album

All I ever want in this life is for Demi Lovato not just to survive, but thrive. The singer has a penchant for being in the spotlight for strange antics, like showing off fake Egyptian antiquities on Instagram Stories, doing spon-con for a conspiracy theory website, or arguing that aliens is a derogatory term for “extra-terrestrials.”
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
loudersound.com

Watch Rina Sawayama bring some nu metal energy to Coachella

Coachella isn't exactly the first festival you'd usually associate with bringing the riffs, and while the likes of Code Orange and Turnstile injected this year's lineup with some nice, big doses of metal and hardcore, there was a clear lack of mosh-ready bangers represented across 2022's bill overall (despite Danny Elfman's best efforts).
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Anitta Is Our May 2022 Music Director

Music has the power to change your mood. And beauty is about how you feel. If you feel amazing, that’s the message you’ll send. Last month, pop phenom Anitta released her fifth studio album, Versions of Me, featuring her hit single “Girl From Rio.” “I explore different types of rhythms in the album: Brazilian funk, rock, and pop,” says the 29-year-old, who sings in Portuguese, Spanish, and English. “I love to be a chameleon that wakes up every day and decides which woman she wants to be.” Already a star in Brazil, Anitta, born Larissa de Macedo Machado, reached new heights in 2013 when the video for her track “Show das Poderosas” went viral. She released her self-titled debut album later that year, earning a Latin Grammy Award nomination, and has since collaborated with Cardi B, J Balvin, and Saweetie. “I want to bring Latin culture and beats to the global stage,” Anitta says. For this issue, she curated a playlist around the theme of beauty, selecting songs that she says “make me feel gorgeous.” Along with Lily Allen’s breakup anthem “Smile,” Anitta included “My Humps” by Black Eyed Peas, which celebrates curves and “makes you feel powerful,” and Betty Johnson’s rendition of “What a Difference a Day Makes,” originally composed by Mexican-born composer María Grever. “It’s an old track, but I feel fancy and chic when I listen to it,” Anitta says. “I love to start a day with this song.”
MUSIC

