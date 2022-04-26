ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Community Resource Center holds 'Tea by the Sea' benefit event

Del Mar Times
Community Resource Center's (CRC) 27th annual tea fundraiser, Tea by the Sea, took place on April 23 at the Encinitas Community Center. The event benefits CRC’s domestic violence program as well as all its wraparound services that provide food, housing, counseling and legal advocacy to those who are experiencing hunger, homelessness or hurt in the community.

The event included a silent auction, raffle, afternoon tea service and a short program featuring a presentation by Summer Stephan, San Diego County District Attorney.

Visit crcncc.org for more information.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

