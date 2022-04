SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old San Jose man, who has outstanding warrants in three San Francisco Bay Area counties, was arrested after he abandoned his car following a weekend high-speed pursuit. Santa Rosa police said the incident began with its officers attempting to contact occupants in a suspicious vehicle in the area of Coffey Ln and Roca Ct. at around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Upon approaching the vehicle, the occupants fled at a high rate of speed and a vehicle pursuit ensued on city streets. The pursuit ultimately got onto southbound Highway 101, but when speeds reached in excess of 110 mph...

