Las Cruces, NM

Apprenticeship program to expand into Las Cruces

By Bulletin Report
 3 days ago

Bitwise Industries has announced a nationwide expansion that includes Las Cruces. The California-based company, which was founded in 2013, teaches technology skills and hires trainees for Bitwise Technology Consulting. In addition to Las Cruces, Bitwise is adding locations in 10 cities in New York, Colorado and Wyoming, the company...

