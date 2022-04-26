ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Is The Best Ice Cream Shop In All Of Missouri

By Logan DeLoye
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYXHH_0fL0aUQm00
Photo: Getty Images

If you have a sweet tooth, then look no further than this popular St.Louis ice cream shop that is paving the way for a new frontier of treats. With flavors such as Maple Bourbon and Quinoa, there is truly something on the menu for everyone.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist , Clementine's Creamery is the best ice cream shop in all of Missouri due to the unique ways that the ice cream is made . Clementine's is especially known for putting liquor into some of their ice cream flavors .

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Clementine's Creamery:

"Clementine's is in the rare position of nailing both nostalgia and novelty, born out of founder Tamara Keefe’s childhood tradition of churning homemade ice cream to fulfill a sweet tooth her family couldn’t afford to buy from their local parlor. Her 25 years of experience in the cooking world show in her attention to detail in flavors like decadent Tommy’s Toffee Butter Brickle, but she's also managed to create a line of “naughty” ice creams that pack a boozy punch, including the super popular Maple Bourbon or the Manhattan (complete with maraschino cherries). But incorporating liquor into ice cream seems like nothing when you consider how inventive flavors like asparagus and quinoa bring frozen desserts into a whole new delicious territory."

For more of the best ice cream shops in America visit HERE .

Comments / 4

Related
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Dropped Two Sweet Menu Items For Spring

Much like hot chocolate goes with snow and pumpkin spice with autumn leaves, ice cream goes alongside blazing summer heat. While we're not totally in summer just yet, the weather's starting to break and the days are slowly but surely getting warmer. Ice cream companies are already beginning to cash in on the anticipation for summer's return, and Dairy Queen is no exception.
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

We Ordered 7 Fast-Food Breakfast Sandwiches to Find the Best One

Which fast-food chain reigns supreme when it comes to the sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich?. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
CHICAGO, IL
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
City
Bourbon, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Restaurants
FingerLakes1.com

White Castle introduces new menu item

White Castle is permanently adding a new item to their menu. The new item pays tribute to the first burger they served. The new menu item has been named The 1921 Slider. It has been named such to celebrate 101 years of White Castle burgers. It was inspired by the first one made, back in 1921. Read more about it here.
INDIANA STATE
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Newest Blizzard Is a Nostalgic One

Growing up, I would attend my classmates' birthday parties, hoping a particular delicacy would be on the figurative menu. And that, my friends, is dirt pie, the indulgent chocolate Oreo pudding combo sprinkled with candy worms. Now, you can get that nostalgic favorite at your local Dairy Queen and in...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Creams#Ice Cream Parlor#Manhattan#Food Drink#Maple Bourbon#Quinoa#Clementine S Creamery
Thrillist

Panera Introduces a New Soup & Brings Back a Popular Salad

To celebrate the arrival of spring, Panera is adding a brand new chowder to its soup lineup and bringing back one of its seasonal salads. Here's what you need to know about these two fresh options from the fast casual chain. The Mexican Street Corn Chowder comes with sweet corn,...
RECIPES
FOX 2

50-pound endangered fish caught in Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS – A man caught a 50-pound fish in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Troy Staggs caught the 30-year-old and 56-inch long lake sturgeon when his “fishing tackle wrapped around its tail!” MDC said it took Staggs 47 minutes to bring the fish to the boat. Staggs then […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
deseret.com

Chick-fil-A hopes its newest drink takes you to cloud nine

Chick-fil-A often ranks high for its chicken sandwich, but the fast-food restaurant is also known for its drink menu, with its fresh-squeezed lemonade — made up of fresh lemons, water and sugar — as the star of the show. According to its website, the chain produces 6.5 million...
RESTAURANTS
FOX2Now

What La Niña means for the St. Louis summer

(NEXSTAR) – La Niña has been with us all year, and it’s not showing any sign of leaving soon. The climate pattern is favored to continue through the summer, according to an updated outlook released this week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There’s a 59% chance will stick around through August, and the odds are about even that it will continue past August into the fall (NOAA is giving it a 50-55% chance right now).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
386
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy