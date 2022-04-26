ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech Extends Coach Mark Adams Through 2027

By Madison Williams
 2 days ago

In his first year, the coach led the Red Raiders to the Sweet 16 at this year’s NCAA tournament.

Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Mark Adams signed a contract extension through 2027, the school announced on Tuesday .

“I’m very humbled and grateful to President Lawrence Schovanec and Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt for their continued support of myself and our program,” Adams said. “I’m proud of the season we had last year and look forward to reaching even higher levels of success as we continue to build this program. Texas Tech has always been my destination and I will continue doing everything possible to make this the best program in the nation. I thank God for this opportunity to invest in these young men and to represent Texas Tech.”

At 65 years old, Adams is set to earn $300,000 each year and $3 million in total compensation this upcoming season. His total increases by $50,000 every year to $3.2 million by the 2026–27 season, according to Yahoo! Sports .

After taking over as head coach in 2021, Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27–10 record, as well as an 18–0 home record for the first time in their history. Adams was also named the Associated Press Big 12 Coach of the Year.

In the NCAA tournament, Texas Tech made a run to the Sweet 16, the program’s fifth appearance in school history. The Red Raiders fell to Duke 78–73.

