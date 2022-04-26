ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: First UK Crop Circle of 2022 Found

By Tim Binnall

The 2022 crop circle season is officially underway in the UK as the first formation of the year has been found by researchers. The design was reportedly discovered over the weekend in a field of rapeseed located on a property known as Enmill Barn near the community of Winchester. The fairly rudimentary formation consists of four spheres orbiting a larger circle which sits in the center of the composition. As is so often the case with the puzzling phenomenon, a diligent drone operator has already procured footage (seen above) of the wondrous sight which the website Crop Circle Connector has officially deemed the first formation of 2022.

Of course, who or what created the crop circle is a matter of conjecture as some observers have argued that the formation appears to sport certain imperfections that suggest it was produced by people. However, others have opted to focus on the design itself and posit that it is some kind of mystical message symbolizing the iconic four elements and that it was left behind by visitors who are not from this world. Setting aside the debate over the origins of this particular composition, one thing is for certain: the design discovered over the weekend is merely just the first in what will undoubtedly be a series of fantastic formations that will pop up over the next few months as the 2022 crop circle season unfolds.

