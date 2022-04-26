ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Here's Where You Can Get The Best Burger In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The best burger in Wisconsin is truly one-of-a-kind. It is made custom to the restaurant and promises tastes unlike any other burger that you have ever tried.

Thrillist compiled a list of the best burgers in Wisconsin, and Graze was ranked number one. Located in Madison, this restaurant is famous for its four-meat patty topped with caramelized onion and various flavorful spices. Graze's menu is extensive and features a list of burgers as well as sides and drinks. The Graze Burger is the most expensive burger that is offered at the restaurant, but it is made entirely in house and locals say that it is worth it.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Graze:

"The little sister of powerhouse restaurant L’Etoile, Graze has a menu of upscale pub fare, including some amazing burgers. The Graze Burger grinds sirloin, ribeye, short ribs, and bacon into a thick patty and tops it with soft caramelized onions, Worcestershire cabernet sauce and Emmental compound butter --because it wouldn’t be a burger in WI without butter. Even the brioche bun is made in-house. It’s the most expensive burger on this list but worth every penny."

For more information on the best burger joint in Wisconsin visit HERE .

