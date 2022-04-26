ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

6 On Your Side: Program helping parents set to expire

WOWT
 3 days ago

More legal back and forth tonight between Charles Herbster and the state senator accusing him of sexual assault. 6 On Your Side: Federal parenting program set to expire. A program that...

www.wowt.com

Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WOWT

6 On Your Side: Berkshire shareholders back in Omaha

A 27-year-old man drowned inWehrspann Lake at the Chalco Hills recreation area according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hiring immediately for seasonal jobs at its state park areas.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Ricketts signs financial aid for north & south Omaha

6 On Your Side: OPPD work to prevent extended power outages. Changes are underway to prevent the July 2021 extended power outages from happening again.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Young artists raise money for Omaha zoo programs

6 On Your Side: OPPD work to prevent extended power outages. Changes are underway to prevent the July 2021 extended power outages from happening again. Police are looking for a man they say robbed a First National Bank. 6 On Your Side: Gov. Ricketts signs Economic Recovery Act.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

State senator dies from complications of cancer

In honor of Pahls, Gov. Ricketts has ordered flags across the state flown at half-staff through the end of Friday. A week-long effort to deter drivers from getting behind the wheel under the influence resulted in several arrests in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Remembering Nebraska State Senator Rich Pahls

A 27-year-old man drowned inWehrspann Lake at the Chalco Hills recreation area according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hiring immediately for seasonal jobs at its state park areas.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Progress made in containing deadly Nebraska Road 702 Fire

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) - Officials say progress has been made toward fully containing a deadly southwestern Nebraska wildfire that has been burning since last week. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said in a release Thursday that crews have 88% of the Road 702 Fire contained behind fire breaks. More than 220 firefighters and other personnel have been working in recent days to dig trenches and create other breaks to contain the fire, which has burned an estimated 68 square miles of mostly grass and farmland.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Fatigue may be a factor in fiery semi crash in eastern Nebraska

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators say driver fatigue may have been a factor in a fiery crash involving two semis Wednesday morning. First responders were called to the entrance of Hilltop Fill Stop along Highway 75, southwest of Manley, Nebraska at 11:05 a.m. They found one semi fully engulfed...
MANLEY, NE
WOWT

Fontenelle Forest wildfire recovery

A 27-year-old man drowned inWehrspann Lake at the Chalco Hills recreation area according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hiring immediately for seasonal jobs at its state park areas.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

UNMC to map the hottest parts of Omaha, identify heat inequities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center will take part in a nationwide study that will map the hottest parts of cities around the United States. The study is through the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Integrated Heat Health Information System. 14...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man arrested for arson in South Omaha fire

In honor of Pahls, Gov. Ricketts has ordered flags across the state flown at half-staff through the end of Friday. A week-long effort to deter drivers from getting behind the wheel under the influence resulted in several arrests in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha elementary students mark Arbor Day by planting trees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arbor Day has a special meaning to these fifth graders from J. Sterling Morton Elementary School. “I’m really proud to have our school be named after the founder of Arbor Day and I’m glad that everyone is coming out here to actually do something good for the environment,” said fifth-grader Charlotte Thorson.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Saving Omaha's brick streets

A 27-year-old man drowned inWehrspann Lake at the Chalco Hills recreation area according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hiring immediately for seasonal jobs at its state park areas.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Last year a CPAP machine purchased through Medicare came as a breath of fresh air for the Iowa couple. Warren Buffett's face is up for sale and so is his signature. The family says John Trumble was always helping others and he didn't hesitate to help when their town was threatened by wildfires.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Officials: Deadly Nebraska wildfire nearly contained

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) - Officials say a deadly southwestern Nebraska wildfire that has been burning since last week is near to being fully contained. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said Friday that crews have 97% of the Road 702 Fire contained behind fire breaks. That has led to fewer firefighters on the scene as management of the fire has reverted to Nebraska officials from a federal regional team.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Marvin Young sentenced for manslaughter

6 On Your Side: OPPD work to prevent extended power outages. Changes are underway to prevent the July 2021 extended power outages from happening again.
OMAHA, NE

