Milwaukee, WI – The Safe & Sound Board of Directors has announced that Bridget Whitaker, Milwaukee native, will be the next Executive Director of the organization, whose mission is to unite residents, youth, law enforcement and community resources to build safe and empowered neighborhoods. “I am grateful for the opportunity to move the mission onward and upward,” said Whitaker. “We have an amazing team of talented staff who have a heart for serving people and I feel confident that our collective impact centered work alongside so many partners who are led by the voice of residents will help create a safer Milwaukee.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO